Ruling Highlights UK Courts' Approach To Climate Claims

By Mark Clarke and Gwen Wackwitz (January 11, 2022, 3:17 PM EST) -- In recent years, climate change litigation has dominated legal headlines, as citizens and pressure groups are increasingly bringing claims against governments and companies for their alleged failure to meet their climate change commitments. While a number of high-profile cases have recently been resolved in favor of the claimants, the decision in Greenpeace Ltd. v. The Advocate General, representing the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and The Oil and Gas Authority,[1] rendered on Oct. 7, 2021, demonstrates that not all courts consider carbon emissions and climate change targets to be appropriate matters for disposition by the judiciary....

