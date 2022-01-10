Cops Fired For Catching Pokemon, Not Robbers, Lose Appeal

By Hailey Konnath (January 10, 2022, 10:32 PM EST) -- A pair of Los Angeles police officers fired for chasing down Pokemon instead of handling a robbery can't fight the city's decision to fire them, a California appellate court panel ruled Friday, finding that the city was permitted to use an in-car recording in disciplinary proceedings. The city terminated LAPD Officers Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell in 2017 after finding them guilty of multiple counts of misconduct, a determination that was partly based on a recording from their car's video system. That recording captured the officers ignoring a commanding officer's call for assistance on a robbery in progress so that they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS