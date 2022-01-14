NFT Thefts Leave Experts Wondering How To Insure The Asset

By Angela Childers (January 14, 2022, 8:03 PM EST) -- The buzz surrounding NFTs has many legal experts speculating how these digital assets might be insured as more and more are stolen, raising questions about where the value lies and how it could be quantified in the volatile marketplace. There are currently no products that specifically insure the value of NFTs, Richard Giller of Greenspoon Marder LLP told Law360. (iStockPhoto/elenabs) Nonfungible tokens are data files that are forged on the blockchain and individually identifiable and unique. Although the first NFT was created in 2015, its explosion in popularity is much more recent, and sales have been staggering. In September, Christie's auction house announced...

