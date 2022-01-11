Health Insurer Wants Delaware Ch. 11 Case Moved To Georgia

By Dorothy Atkins (January 11, 2022, 3:17 PM EST) -- Georgia-based Aliera Companies Inc. — which was involuntarily put into Chapter 11 last month — urged a Delaware federal judge Monday to transfer the case to its home state where it recently filed its own bankruptcy petition, firing back against petitioning creditors who argued that the case should remain in Delaware. In an eight-page reply, the now-defunct health insurance provider argued that the judge shouldn't keep its bankruptcy proceeding in Delaware, where a related bankruptcy filed by Sharity Ministries Inc., which is in the post-confirmation phase, is pending. Aliera argued that the Sharity litigation is irrelevant to its transfer bid and that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS