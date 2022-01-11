Robinson & Cole Acquires Lobbying Firm In NY

By Emily Lever (January 11, 2022, 1:14 PM EST) -- Robinson & Cole LLP has acquired New York lobbying firm The Roffe Group PC, as part of its efforts to strengthen its government and regulatory bench in the state, the firm said Monday. The smaller firm will continue to exist within its new parent company as The Roffe Group of Robinson & Cole, with Andrew Roffe — who is head of The Roffe Group and has been a Robinson & Cole partner since 2002 and leads the firm's administrative law practice — staying at the head of the lobbying group, the firm said in a statement. "Andy Roffe continues to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS