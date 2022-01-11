Gym Franchisees Tell 4th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suit

By Hope Patti (January 11, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- A group of Anytime Fitness franchise owners told the Fourth Circuit on Monday that it should reinstate their pandemic-loss suit against a Markel Corp. unit, saying a Virginia federal court misinterpreted their policies' provisions and misapplied state law when dismissing the case. The gym owners said that the lower court erred in siding with Markel Insurance Co. and that the decision warrants an "outright reversal" or the opportunity for the owners to file a second amended complaint to demonstrate the direct physical loss that COVID-19 imposed on their businesses. According to the owners, the district court relied on a "flawed interpretation"...

