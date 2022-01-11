US Sugar Says Merger Would Give Consumers Sweet Deal

By Christopher Cole (January 11, 2022, 9:30 PM EST) -- U.S. Sugar Corp. is countering the government's challenge to its planned merger with Imperial Sugar by arguing in Delaware federal court that consumers would benefit from a stable supply chain and multiple sugar sources under the deal. The giant sugar producers filed an answer Monday to the U.S. Department of Justice's November suit aiming to put a stop to the merger, which the department's Antitrust Division chief, Jonathan Kanter, contends would "further consolidate an already cozy sugar industry." The DOJ has expressed worries that with the two behemoths already dominating the Southeast, U.S. Sugar's plan to buy Imperial from the Louis...

