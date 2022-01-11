Parents Of Disabled Kids Sue Pa. District To Keep Masks

By Matthew Santoni (January 11, 2022, 7:18 PM EST) -- A group of parents is suing a Pittsburgh-area school district for abandoning its universal masking policy amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, claiming the district is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by putting children with special health care needs at risk. The parents of four children — who have asked to proceed anonymously because of their disabilities and the "emotionally charged" nature of fights over masking — asked a Pittsburgh federal court to throw out the North Allegheny School District's Dec. 8 board vote to make masks optional. They argued that the increased risk of spreading COVID-19 to vulnerable children...

