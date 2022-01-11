Roberto Clemente's Son Hits Allstate With Race Bias Suit

By Rachel Scharf (January 11, 2022, 3:50 PM EST) -- The son of Puerto Rican baseball legend Roberto Clemente has sued Allstate Insurance Co. for racial discrimination in Pennsylvania federal court, alleging the company hindered the success of the family's franchised insurance agency before making off with its $1.3 million book of business. Roberto Clemente Jr. filed suit on Monday alongside his wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law, all operators of Pittsburgh-based Allstate franchisee The Roberto Clemente Jr. Family Agency LLC. According to the suit, Allstate purposefully withheld contractually owed benefits from the family's agency in order to avoid associating with the elder Roberto Clemente, a Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder who died in a...

