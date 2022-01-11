Investment Platform CAIS Valued At Over $1B

By McCord Pagan (January 11, 2022, 2:39 PM EST) -- Alternative investment platform CAIS said Tuesday it's now valued at more than $1 billion following a funding round that included Apollo, Motive Partners and Franklin Templeton. New York-based CAIS said in a statement the $225 million in financing raised will be used for matters such as investing in its technology and exploring strategic opportunities as it continues helping financial advisers access alternative investments. "This investment advances the critical role CAIS plays in revolutionizing how the alternative investment and wealth management communities engage, learn and transact," CAIS founder and CEO Matt Brown said in the statement. Founded in 2009, CAIS provides its...

