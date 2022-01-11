ENRC Seeks To Ban Ex-Kazakh PM's Lawyers From Trial

By Joanne Faulkner (January 11, 2022, 7:23 PM GMT) -- Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. argued Tuesday that Memery Crystal LLP should be blocked from representing Kazakhstan's former prime minister over concerns lawyers accessed confidential and privileged information that could give them a litigation advantage in a London lawsuit. ENRC pushed to block the firm from representing Ake-Jean Qajygeldin in the mining giant's High Court breach of confidence lawsuit. The Kazakh mining giant accused the former prime minister of securing confidential and privileged information about the company and leaking privileged information to its political and business enemies, materials that wound up in the hands of the Serious Fraud Office. Bankim Thanki QC, counsel for...

