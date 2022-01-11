Wawa Workers Don't Want Release In $12M Data Breach Deal

By Matthew Santoni (January 11, 2022, 2:39 PM EST) -- Wawa employees have renewed their objections to a proposed $12 million settlement for customers whose payment information may have been compromised by a data breach and asked a Pennsylvania federal court to ensure that the customer settlement didn't release any additional claims the employees might have. Although the proposed final gift-card-and-cash settlement for customers had fixed some employees' earlier objections by automatically using emails and the Wawa app to notify customers and provide $5 gift cards, the objection Monday noted that where the employee and consumer classes had a slight overlap — some employees made purchases at their stores during their shifts —...

