3rd Circ. Questions Nixed Arbitration In Water Pump Biz Fight

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 11, 2022, 3:51 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday contemplated the arbitration bid of a water pump company facing a former business partner's breach claims, casting doubt on the latter's contention that the parties' agreement to keep claims out of court was erased by a newer contract. The meaning of the word "supersede" in the newer contract dominated an oral argument in which Xylem Dewatering Solutions Inc. sought to overturn a New Jersey federal judge's decision enjoining arbitration in Field Intelligence Inc.'s lawsuit, as a three-judge panel appeared skeptical that an arbitration clause the parties inked nine years ago could no longer be enforced....

