RSA Ordered To Pay Up In Highway Crash Dispute

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 11, 2022, 4:17 PM GMT) -- A judge has told Royal & Sun Alliance to pay up in an insurance dispute over a motor accident, finding that the driver insured by the company fell asleep at the wheel and was the sole cause of the crash. Judge Jon Turner ruled at the High Court on Monday that Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC cannot dodge liability for a car accident on the M20 — the main highway between London and the English Channel ports — involving five drivers. RSA argued that the other drivers involved in the crash had contributed to the accident and that it therefore...

