Quinn Emanuel Grows Atlanta Office With Duane Morris IP Pro

By Emily Sides (January 12, 2022, 3:51 PM EST) -- Business litigation firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has added a second partner in its Atlanta office, bringing on a former Duane Morris LLP financial technology group co-leader to guide clients in the firm's intellectual property practice. Robin L. McGrath is the second partner Quinn Emanuel has added in Atlanta since the office, the firm's first in the Southeast, opened in February under the leadership of antitrust litigator Debra D. Bernstein. Bernstein told Law360 Pulse in an interview Wednesday that McGrath's skills would be put immediately to use as a slew of patent cases get set to go to trial in...

