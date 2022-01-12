Snell & Wilmer Enters Texas With New Dallas Office

By Jessica Corso (January 12, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- Arizona-based law firm Snell & Wilmer LLP announced the opening of a Dallas office this week — the firm's first in Texas — with the help of former Winstead PC and Foley & Lardner LLP attorneys. Snell & Wilmer hired Scott Hancock as partner and Kyle Graves as counsel in recent months to establish its presence in Texas, the firm said Tuesday. They are joined in the new Dallas office by associate Allison Venezia, who arrived in December, according to the firm. "Our success as a firm is due in part to our ability to establish offices in growing cities with...

