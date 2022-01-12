Cannabis Biopharma Co. Nabs CLO From Suboxone Maker

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 12, 2022, 9:18 PM EST) -- Canadian cannabis-focused biopharma company Avicanna Inc. has hired a chief legal officer whose experience includes stints at Suboxone-maker Indivior, cancer drug specialist Celgene and Pryor Cashman LLP. Attorney Stephen Kim is slated to oversee the company's legal and regulatory affairs starting on Jan. 17, the company announced. Avicanna CEO Aras Azadian said in a statement that "Stephen's experience and track record coupled with his alignment of vision with the management team is precisely what the company needs to achieve its growth potential." "We are thrilled to bring someone of Mr. Stephen Kim's calibre onboard as we evolve into the next phase...

