Employer's Agenda: Cognizant Counsel Talk Remote Work

By Michael Ferrans and Aliya Horne (January 28, 2022, 3:23 PM EST) -- In this Expert Analysis series, in-house employment attorneys discuss the most important issues companies and counsel should plan for amid the current business landscape, and offer practical advice for how to address the year's unique challenges. Michael Ferrans Aliya Horne Employers and employment lawyers are anticipating 2022 will be a turning point — marking the year when employees increasingly return to offices that have been shuttered due to the pandemic. The Partnership for New York City, a major nonprofit employer association, estimated in November 2021 that approximately half of New York City-based workers will be in the office for an average...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS