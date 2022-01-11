Puerto Rico To Get Bankruptcy OK With Plan Modifications

By Vince Sullivan (January 11, 2022, 1:28 PM EST) -- The federal judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of Puerto Rico issued an order late Monday saying if certain modifications are made to the island's plan of adjustment this week, the court will confirm the plan after more than four years in court. The federal judge overseeing Puerto Rico's bankruptcy case said late Monday she would confirm the island's plan of adjustment if certain modifications are made. (iStock.com/Mary Baratto) U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain listed a number of amendments to sections of the plan put forward by the Financial Oversight and Management Board pursuing confirmation of that plan, saying if the...

