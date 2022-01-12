Kirkland Adds McKool Smith Litigator To Austin IP Practice

By Jessica Corso (January 12, 2022, 2:54 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP expanded its intellectual property practice group in Austin, Texas, with the hiring of a former McKool Smith Hennigan PC attorney who has worked alongside U.S. District Judge Alan Albright. Kat Li joined Kirkland as a partner, the firm said Tuesday. Li was previously a principal and patent litigator at McKool Smith's Austin office, which she joined after spending a year clerking with former Federal Circuit Judge Arthur Gajarsa. "When I learned that Kirkland opened an Austin office and was looking for a local attorney to help build the IP litigation practice in Texas, it was a compelling...

