Senate Panel Advances Vidal's Nomination To Head USPTO

By Ryan Davis (January 13, 2022, 11:43 AM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved President Joe Biden's pick to lead the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, sending the nomination of Winston & Strawn LLP litigator Kathi Vidal to the full Senate for consideration. The panel voted 17-5 in favor of Vidal, with several senators praising her experience and readiness to lead the patent office, and one forcefully denouncing her work for large technology companies. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said before the vote that he supports Vidal because she is "widely respected in intellectual property" due to her over two decades of experience as a litigator. He added that...

