Porter Wright Expands Immigration Practice Leadership

By Alyssa Aquino (January 13, 2022, 3:09 PM EST) -- Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP has promoted an immigration attorney with 18 years of experience in the public and private sectors to co-lead its immigration group, according to a recent firm announcement. Ohio-based Laura M. Jurcevich's elevation to practice group co-chair took effect on Jan. 1, two-and-a-half years after she joined the firm. She will lead the team alongside Rob Cohen, who has chaired the group for over 15 years. Jurcevich told Law360 on Wednesday that she doesn't see her promotion as setting off major changes to the group. She and Cohen have been "working well" together since she joined the firm,...

