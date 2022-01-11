Watchdog Finds Fraud, Mismanagement In U-Visa Program

By Mike LaSusa (January 11, 2022, 7:25 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has allowed fraud to go unchecked and backlogs to balloon in the U-visa program, which offers visas to noncitizen crime victims who help law enforcement, according to an internal government watchdog report released Monday. The Office of Inspector General of USCIS' parent agency, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, criticized USCIS for longstanding issues that have gone unaddressed. "Although USCIS acknowledged program issues years ago, it has not taken necessary corrective actions," the OIG said. The DHS watchdog said USCIS wasn't properly screening petitions for fraud, pointing to at least 10 requests for U visas that...

