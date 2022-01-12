India Launches Appeal Of WTO Sugar Subsidy Decision

By Jennifer Doherty (January 12, 2022, 4:17 PM EST) -- India has initiated a World Trade Organization appeal over a decision finding certain sugar subsidies in violation of international trade rules, in a move that freezes the ruling while the Appellate Body remains stalled by a U.S. blockade. In its notice of appeal circulated Tuesday, India alleged certain errors of law in the decision issued by a dispute settlement panel last month. The panel backed arguments raised by Australia, Brazil and Guatemala to find that several government programs supporting the sugar industry ran afoul of the WTO's Agreement on Agriculture and the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures. The panel also...

