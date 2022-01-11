ITC Says Printer Paper Duties On 5 Countries Still Needed

By Grace Dixon (January 11, 2022, 6:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission declined Tuesday to roll back a slate of duties on office paper from China, Brazil, Indonesia, Australia and Portugal, finding that the imports would continue to harm domestic producers if the levies were lifted. The ITC wrapped up its first five-year review weighing whether to sunset anti-dumping and countervailing duties imposed in 2016 on the foreign-produced uncoated paper often used for printers or business forms. Lifting the duties "would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time," the ITC concluded. Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J....

