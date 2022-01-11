NJ Gov. Says He Will Renominate Stalled Supreme Court Pick

By Nick Muscavage (January 11, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday doubled down on his pick for a new state Supreme Court justice after the nomination died last year because of a key senator's reservations. Rachel Wainer Apter, who currently serves as the director of the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights, will for the second time have her nomination submitted for consideration for a spot on the high court, Murphy announced in a statement. Because her nomination died before reaching the state's Senate Judiciary Committee for approval last year, she will have to go through the nomination process again this year. It is unclear what...

