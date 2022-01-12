Hunton Andrews Kurth Picks Up Real Estate Atty

By Jack Rodgers (January 12, 2022, 10:01 AM EST) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has hired a commercial real estate, land use and urban development attorney in Washington, D.C., the firm said Tuesday. Jill Parks joins the firm after spending the past 15 and a half years with Cooley LLP, according to her LinkedIn profile. At that firm, Parks worked on urban development, land use and zoning litigation and helped developers navigate legal regulations and requirements in residential, office, retail, industrial and other projects. Parks advises on development and redevelopment proposals and helps clients get necessary plan amendments, zoning approval and construction permits, the firm said. Parks also helps clients negotiate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS