CBD Co. To Bring $300K Atty Fee Fight To Fed. Circ.

By Sam Reisman (January 11, 2022, 7:15 PM EST) -- CBD company Pure Hemp Collective said on Monday that it would take its bid for nearly $300,000 in legal fees stemming from a patent infringement suit to the Federal Circuit after a lower court judge ruled that an award was not warranted in this case. U.S. District Judge William Martinez ruled in December that Pure Hemp had "failed to establish that it is the prevailing party" in its legal battle with United Cannabis Corp., since both companies dropped their claims against each other. United Cannabis, or UCANN, had sued Pure Hemp for infringement on a patent covering a liquid formula for...

