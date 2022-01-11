No Sanctions For Eli Lilly In Teva Migraine Drug Patent Row

By Lauren Berg (January 11, 2022, 9:15 PM EST) -- Eli Lilly won't be sanctioned in a battle with Teva Pharmaceuticals over patents tied to a migraine biologic, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled in an order made public Tuesday, saying Eli Lilly didn't violate a court order requiring it to use specific search terms in electronically stored information. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs denied Teva's August request for sanctions, rejecting the pharmaceutical company's argument that the court's previous order adopted Teva's position regarding the interpretation of "internal project or code names," according to the heavily redacted order first filed Dec. 20. "The court never clearly adopted the position that Teva...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS