US Cos. Want Fed. Circ. To Keep Steep Levies On Indian Steel

By Alex Lawson (January 12, 2022, 5:33 PM EST) -- Two U.S. steel producers asked the Federal Circuit to leave in place a 588% duty on an Indian competitor Tuesday, arguing that the government rightly docked the company for not fully disclosing its corporate ties in a subsidy investigation. The case before the appeals panel involves the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to set a lofty duty on corrosion-resistant steel from Uttam Galva Steels Ltd. after determining that the company did not disclose its ownership of an affiliate that received subsidies from the Indian government. Uttam Galva has disputed Commerce's findings, but was unable to convince the U.S. Court of International...

