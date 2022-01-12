Investment Firm Founder Asks 4th Circ. To Reinstate $8M Win

By Eli Flesch (January 12, 2022, 3:47 PM EST) -- A historian and investment firm founder asked the Fourth Circuit to overturn a federal court ruling that vacated an $8 million jury verdict following a dispute with AXA Equitable Life Insurance over a canceled policy. The Fourth Circuit was asked by the founder of an investment firm to overturn a federal court ruling that vacated an $8 million jury verdict in a dispute over a canceled life insurance policy. (Getty Images) Malcolm H. Wiener said Tuesday that a North Carolina federal court was wrong to grant an "incomprehensibly late" motion to dismiss the jury's decision for a lack of jurisdiction. The Millburn...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS