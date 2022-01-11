Okla. High Court Disbars No-Show Cannabis Advocate

By Sam Reisman (January 11, 2022, 8:44 PM EST) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the disbarment of a cannabis attorney and local industry advocate who allegedly took and did not return $10,000 in funds received from two clients and then failed to defend himself as disciplinary proceedings mounted against him. The punishment is greater than the trial panel's recommendation of a two-year suspension, but the 6-3 majority found that disbarment was warranted, because attorney Robert Carlyle Scott, who is known professionally as Bud Scott, had "demonstrated no interest whatsoever in maintaining his law license." "He has consistently and consciously chosen not to participate in these proceedings or recognize the...

