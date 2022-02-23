Structured Finance Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

By Rachel Rippetoe (February 23, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP helped Bank of America and Class A lenders including Citibank and Goldman Sachs Bank USA loan more than $4 billion in securities to borrowers acquiring Wells Fargo Bank's student loan portfolio, and represented Nomura Securities in what the firm says was a first-of-its-kind offering of securities backed by home equity contracts, landing the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Structured Finance Groups of the Year. Julie Gillespie, co-head of the firm's structured finance practice, told Law360 that Mayer Brown has one of the largest securitization teams in the world, with more than 100 lawyers. She said the firm...

