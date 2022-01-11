7th Circ. Won't Resurrect Ill. Churches' COVID Closure Suit

By Craig Clough (January 11, 2022, 9:43 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a suit Tuesday filed by two Illinois churches challenging the state's COVID-19 order that limited the size of gatherings, saying that to hold a 19-month-old rescinded order unconstitutional would still not entitle the churches to an injunction. In its four-page opinion, a three-judge panel said Illinois' governor would likely take new legal developments into consideration before issuing another order, throwing cold water on the churches' arguments that two recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions made its position stronger since the district court denied a preliminary injunction request in 2020 that was affirmed by the Seventh...

