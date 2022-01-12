Chris Brown, Drake Seek Dismissal Of 'No Guidance' Lawsuit

By Nathan Hale (January 12, 2022, 5:49 PM EST) -- Singers Drake and Chris Brown have urged a Florida federal court to toss a lawsuit claiming they copied two Sunshine State musicians' song to create their 2019 hit single "No Guidance," saying the allegations lack substance and the two works are "vastly different." The defendants, who also include seven other listed songwriters of "No Guidance" and Sony Music Entertainment unit RCA Records, told the court in their motion to dismiss Tuesday that while plaintiffs Braindon Cooper and Timothy Valentine's claims must be treated as true at this stage in the litigation, there is no point in letting the case advance....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS