Cybersecurity Group Of The Year: Susman Godfrey

By Ben Kochman (February 3, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Susman Godfrey LLP helped keep alive a federal lawsuit accusing the owners of PornHub of allowing and encouraging child pornography and won an initial blessing of a $92 million settlement resolving biometric privacy claims against TikTok, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Cybersecurity & Privacy Groups of the Year. Attorneys at the 140-lawyer litigation boutique, which has opened offices in Los Angeles, New York City and Seattle since its founding in Houston in 1980, say their technical savvy gives them an edge in handling a slate of privacy and data security cases that has grown exponentially in recent years....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS