Russian Bank Bids To Nix Security Ruling In $1.3B Fraud Suit

By Richard Crump (January 12, 2022, 6:10 PM GMT) -- Vneshprombank LLC sought on Wednesday to overturn a court ruling that it failed to fulfill the terms of a consent order permitting it to provide security for its $1.3 billion fraud claim against ex-owner Georgy Bedzhamov through a bank guarantee. The collapsed Russian lender urged Judge Sarah Falk at the High Court in London to grant it relief from sanctions requiring that the funds remain in court as a consequence of changes made by the bank to the form of the guarantee agreed between the parties. Vneshprombank argues that a lower court official who dismissed its application to vary the order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS