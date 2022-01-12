UK Gov't 'VIP Lane' For PPE Was Unlawful, Court Rules

By Silvia Martelli (January 12, 2022, 3:23 PM GMT) -- A judge ruled on Wednesday that the British government's fast-track route for companies supplying personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic was unlawful because it hindered competition for contracts worth millions of pounds, even though the court upheld the three deals facing the legal challenge. Two nonprofit bodies sued the government over its use of a "VIP" lane to fast-track offers of personal protective equipment from well-connected companies. (iStock) The "VIP Lane" — which handled offers to supply equipment referred from ministers, MPs and senior officials in 2020 — harmed competition by failing to treat comparable offers in the same way, Judge...

