Insurer Asks Court To Toss Lawsuit Over £5M Ferry Fiasco

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 12, 2022, 5:31 PM GMT) -- An insurance company asked a London court on Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a Scottish ferry service seeking to tweak a settlement deal between the two sides, saying the claim is doomed to fail. HCCI International Insurance Co. PLC asked Deputy High Court Judge Simon Gleeson to strike out a claim brought by Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd., which is seeking to rectify the terms of a deal reached between the companies after the Scottish government was left facing a £5 million ($6.8 million) lawsuit following the nationalization of a shipyard. Caledonian Maritime Assets, which is owned by the Scottish government, claims...

