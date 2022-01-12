3 Firms Guide $1.9B Merger Of Oil Cos.

By McCord Pagan (January 12, 2022, 5:00 PM EST) -- Oil and gas extraction and royalties companies Desert Peak Minerals and Falcon Minerals Corp. said Wednesday they will merge to create an entity worth $1.9 billion in a deal guided by Vinson & Elkins LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP and White & Case LLP. The combined business will be able to produce between 13,500 and 14,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first half of 2022, most of which will come from the Permian Basin, according to a joint statement. After the deal closes, existing Desert Peak investors will own 73% of the company and Falcon shareholders will have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS