Judge Refuses To Stop Nevada Lithium Mine Construction

By Clark Mindock (January 12, 2022, 10:25 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal judge on Wednesday refused to stop a lithium mine developer from breaking ground on its project pending a Ninth Circuit review, saying Native American tribes hadn't met their burden to warrant injunctive relief. U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du rejected the request made by the Burns Paiute Tribe and Reno-Sparks Indian Colony after determining that the tribes' motion "is not really a motion for a stay pending appeal" at all, since the court had twice before rejected requests for injunctive relief to stop Lithium Nevada Corp. from breaking ground on a planned mine. The tribes have argued it...

