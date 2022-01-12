Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Refuses To Stop Nevada Lithium Mine Construction

By Clark Mindock (January 12, 2022, 10:25 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal judge on Wednesday refused to stop a lithium mine developer from breaking ground on its project pending a Ninth Circuit review, saying Native American tribes hadn't met their burden to warrant injunctive relief.

U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du rejected the request made by the Burns Paiute Tribe and Reno-Sparks Indian Colony after determining that the tribes' motion "is not really a motion for a stay pending appeal" at all, since the court had twice before rejected requests for injunctive relief to stop Lithium Nevada Corp. from breaking ground on a planned mine. The tribes have argued it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!