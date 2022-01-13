Commerce Tees Up Vietnamese Honey For Retroactive Duties

By Grace Dixon (January 13, 2022, 2:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has found that Vietnamese honey exporters ramped up shipments into the U.S. while an anti-dumping investigation was underway, setting up the imports for retroactive penalties pending the outcome of its anti-dumping investigation. Raw honey exports from Vietnam flooded the domestic market in "massive" quantities in the months leading up to and following Commerce's preliminary anti-dumping determination, the agency said in a report published in the Federal Register on Thursday. The ruling tees up the Vietnamese products for retroactive anti-dumping duties, pending confirmation from the International Trade Commission and the final outcome of the dumping investigation....

