Biden Gets 3rd Judicial Pick In Mass. As Hillman Steps Back

By Chris Villani (January 12, 2022, 11:23 AM EST) -- Massachusetts U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman will take senior status effective July 1, the district court announced Wednesday, opening up a third seat on the Bay State federal bench for President Joe Biden to fill. Judge Hillman was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2011 and served on the federal bench for a decade after spending six years as a magistrate judge and 15 years on the state court bench. His assumption of senior status gives Massachusetts a third vacancy at the district level. Biden nominee U.S. District Judge Angel Kelly was confirmed last year to fill a seat vacated...

