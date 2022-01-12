2 Former Federal Prosecutors Head To BakerHostetler

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 12, 2022, 7:06 PM EST) -- Two former federal prosecutors with private sector experience are joining BakerHostetler's Atlanta-based white collar, investigations and securities enforcement and litigation team after stints at Polsinelli PC. Brian McEvoy and Brian Rafferty, who were both former federal prosecutors and overlapped as partners at Polsinelli, joined the nearly 400-lawyer-strong firm on Wednesday as partners. A new beginning at BakerHostetler was an enticing offer, Rafferty told Law360, especially with a firm that counts several talented litigators in its ranks. "It's a real honor to join a great group of litigators here in Atlanta," Rafferty said. "But on a national level, it was even more...

