Cole Schotz Elects First Female Co-Managing Shareholder

By Emma Cueto (January 12, 2022, 3:35 PM EST) -- Cole Schotz PC announced Wednesday that it has named the chair of its employment law department as one of its three co-managing shareholders, the first woman to hold the job at the firm. Randi Kochman, who will also continue as employment head, replaces outgoing co-managing shareholder and bankruptcy attorney Micheal D. Sirota, who served in the role for 20 years. She fills a role that was left vacant when Sirota chose not to seek another term after his long stint in the job, according to the firm. He will continue to hold an emeritus role on the management committee. She joins the...

