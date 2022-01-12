US Tells Justices Navajo Man Didn't Face Double Jeopardy

By Andrew Westney (January 12, 2022, 8:30 PM EST) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a ruling that a Navajo Nation member wasn't subjected to double jeopardy when he was convicted in federal court after first being indicted in a Court of Indian Offenses, saying the specialized court draws its power from tribal sovereignty even though it is operated by the federal government. In a case set to go before the high court in late February, Navajo member Merle Denezpi is seeking to overturn a Tenth Circuit decision that went against him. The appellate court ruled that despite Denezpi's indictment by the Court of Indian Offenses...

