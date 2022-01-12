Landlords Seek To Toss Pa. Town's Rental Registration Law

By Matthew Santoni (January 12, 2022, 5:49 PM EST) -- A group of landlords is asking a Pennsylvania state court to throw out a Pittsburgh suburb's rental registration requirement, calling it a backdoor tax hike targeting rental properties in violation of state law. Landlord Service Bureau Inc., an umbrella organization for Pittsburgh-area property owners, joined a property management company and a local landlord in petitioning the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas for a declaration that the borough of Pitcairn's 2012 rental registration ordinance, which had gone unenforced for almost a decade, was unconstitutional. "The purpose of the landlord registration ordinance was predicated upon the presumption that owners of rental units...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS