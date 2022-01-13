Fed's Brainard Backs Light Touch For Small Banks On Climate

By Jon Hill (January 13, 2022, 9:09 PM EST) -- A key Biden nominee for a top Federal Reserve post sought at her confirmation hearing on Thursday to present herself as a moderate on climate-related oversight, defending it as part of the central bank's job to watch out for financial system "tail risks" but not something that should be burdening smaller banks. Fed Gov. Lael Brainard, who is up for the position of Fed vice chair, told members of the Senate Banking Committee that she viewed climate change as one of the many material risks that the central bank should study and ensure that large financial institutions were properly "measuring, monitoring...

