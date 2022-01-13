Solicitor Jailed For Breaching Two Court Orders

By Silvia Martelli (January 13, 2022, 5:06 PM GMT) -- A lawyer who has had her license suspended has been sentenced at a London court to six months in prison for breaching two orders requiring her to hand over client files to the solicitors' watchdog. Judge Thomas Leech ruled at the High Court on Wednesday that Soophia Khan is liable for contempt for breaching two orders made at the court last September. The court set the penalty at six months in prison. Khan can be freed after six weeks if she complies with the orders within six weeks of the judgment. If Khan does not comply with the orders, she could still...

