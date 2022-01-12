7th Circ. May Hold Ind. Abortion Row For High Court Ruling

By Lauraann Wood (January 12, 2022, 6:13 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit signaled on Wednesday that it may not decide whether an Indiana district court properly blocked a handful of state abortion laws until the U.S. Supreme Court issues its ruling in a case that could overturn the constitutional right to abortion. The three-judge appellate panel suggested to both Indiana and nonprofit clinic Whole Woman's Health Alliance during oral arguments that it seems more appropriate to first learn how the Supreme Court will resolve an appeal from the state of Mississippi that could overturn a woman's constitutional right to abortion before determining if an Indiana district court properly enjoined the...

